COVID Variants Do Not Stop C. diff. Awareness Walks Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., Sep 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- C Diff Foundation announced today that the 5th Annual Global C. diff. Awareness Walks will take place on-demand, on a livestream, and in-person at Sims Park, New Port Richey, FL, and Brown Street Park Complex, Spring city, PA, and Milton A. Votee, Teaneck, NJ. This year's annual events will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. EDT. Learn more at: https://www.cdiffwalks.com



Proceeds from the events will benefit the C Diff Foundation's mission educating and advocating for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety worldwide. During these unprecedented times the C Diff Foundation effectively adapts to overcome the many obstacles developing from this global virus and the variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have been emerging and circulating around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



C. diff. infections are one of the leading healthcare-associated infections facing local communities worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff., C. difficile), (formally known as Clostridium difficile) "has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone." Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.



"C Diff Foundation volunteering members have a passion to improve the lives of patients, families, and caregivers who have been impacted by C. diff. infections worldwide," says Nancy C. Caralla, Founding President, Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation. "At the in-person C. diff. Awareness Walks, a safe distance will be maintained, and hand sanitizer will be available to ensure a safe outdoor event. 'Let's Walk' presents educational information shared by health care professionals, and C. diff. Survivors, through on-demand walks and livestream options located on the dedicated event website: https://cdiffwalks.com."



Thank you, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, for being the Global Sponsor of the 5th Annual Global C. diff. Awareness Walks. Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring is committed to exploring the crucial link between the microbiome and human health, beginning with the threat of recurrent C. difficile infection. With the 2018 acquisition of Rebiotix and several other alliances, Ferring is a world leader in microbiome research, developing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to address significant unmet needs and help people live better lives. For more information visit https://www.ferringusa.com.



We also extend our thanks to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. for being the Diamond Sponsor of the 5th Annual Global C. diff. Awareness Walks.



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit https://www.serestherapeutics.com.



About C Diff Foundation:



C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading patient and healthcare organization educating and advocating for C. difficile (Clostridioides difficile, C. diff., CDI, CDAD) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, diagnostics, support, and environmental safety worldwide. Their Mission continues to move forward and grow through research conducted by government, industry, and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide. For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/



