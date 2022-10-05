COVID crisis no grounds to reform bank capital buffers- Basel Committee

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators see
no immediate need to reform rules on banks' capital reserves
after the industry managed to carry on lending to customers
during the pandemic without tapping heavily into these buffers.
A report by the Basel Committee of regulators on Wednesday
into the "usability" of such capital buffers in times of crisis
showed that banks had not needed to dip into these reserves to
keep on lending despite tougher rules on provisioning upfront
for souring loans.
Regulators had encouraged banks to tap capital buffers to
maintain the flow of money to struggling economies as companies
and households went into lockdown in March 2020.
Banks, however, worried about markets questioning their
solvency, and also drawing down some buffers means that share
buybacks and dividends must be suspended.
"The report finds limited evidence that banks’ reluctance to
use liquidity buffers has affected their lending and market
activity, and little sign of procyclical effects on lending
during the pandemic related to the introduction of the expected
credit loss (ECL) framework," Basel said in a statement.
Basel, a group of banking regulators in Group of 20 (G20)
countries and elsewhere, also backed so-called counter-cyclical
capital buffers (CCyB). They were introduced after the global
financial crisis, for building up reserves in good times for use
when markets turn sour.
"The Basel Committee stresses the importance of the prudent
build-up and use of buffers at banks to smooth the impact of
internal and external shocks," the Committee said.
"Empirical evidence also shows that temporary reductions in
capital requirements supported lending during the Covid-19
pandemic, although the evidence is weaker for countercyclical
capital buffer (CCyB) releases, which may reflect the limited
use of the CCyB to date," it added.
The Bank of England cut the countercyclical capital buffer
for UK banks to zero during the pandemic, but deputy governor
Sam Woods has called for a radical simplification of bank
buffers in light of what happened during the pandemic.
Neil Esho, secretary general of the committee, told a
European Banking Federation event last week there was no
consensus on reforming buffers, with opposing views entrenched.
"We can come back to this in the medium term. I don't think
the issue is going to go away, but it's not something we are
going to change immediately," Esho said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)