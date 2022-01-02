COVID outbreak ends cruise for thousands on German ship in Lisbon

LISBON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The German operator of a cruise
ship that has been stuck in Lisbon's port due to an outbreak of
the coronavirus among its crew pulled the plug on the voyage on
Sunday after some passengers tested positive, port authorities
said.
The AIDAnova, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew onboard
docked in Lisbon on Dec. 29 while en route to the island of
Madeira for New Year's Eve celebrations, but was unable to
continue the journey after 52 cases of COVID-19 were detected
among the fully-vaccinated crew.
It had been allowed to leave port and head to the Spanish
island of Lanzarote on Sunday, but now another 12 people have
tested positive, including four passengers, captain of the port
Diogo Vieira Branco told TSF radio.
"The company's protocol was immediately actioned, with those
infected, who are asymptomatic or displaying light symptoms,
immediately isolated on the ship ... and the company decided to
end the cruise and disembark the passengers," he said.
The passengers would be transported home by air, he added,
without specifying when.
The company, AIDA Cruises, which is a subsidiary of Carnival
Corp, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters footage showed passengers still enjoying afternoon
sun on decks with their drinks, and local media said the
disembarking would begin after 6 a.m. on Monday.
The crew who had tested positive between Wednesday and
Friday were transferred to Lisbon hotels and were in isolation
there.
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) advised people to avoid travelling on cruise
ships regardless of their vaccination status.
The move delivered another blow to the industry that only
returned to the seas in June after a months-long suspension of
voyages caused by the pandemic.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Miguel Pereira; Editing by
