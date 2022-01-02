Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID outbreak ends cruise for thousands on German ship in Lisbon

01/02/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The German operator of a cruise ship that has been stuck in Lisbon's port due to an outbreak of the coronavirus among its crew pulled the plug on the voyage on Sunday after some passengers tested positive, port authorities said.

The AIDAnova, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew onboard docked in Lisbon on Dec. 29 while en route to the island of Madeira for New Year's Eve celebrations, but was unable to continue the journey after 52 cases of COVID-19 were detected among the fully-vaccinated crew.

It had been allowed to leave port and head to the Spanish island of Lanzarote on Sunday, but now another 12 people have tested positive, including four passengers, captain of the port Diogo Vieira Branco told TSF radio.

"The company's protocol was immediately actioned, with those infected, who are asymptomatic or displaying light symptoms, immediately isolated on the ship ... and the company decided to end the cruise and disembark the passengers," he said.

The passengers would be transported home by air, he added, without specifying when.

The company, AIDA Cruises, which is a subsidiary of Carnival Corp, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters footage showed passengers still enjoying afternoon sun on decks with their drinks, and local media said the disembarking would begin after 6 a.m. on Monday.

The crew who had tested positive between Wednesday and Friday were transferred to Lisbon hotels and were in isolation there.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised people to avoid travelling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status.

The move delivered another blow to the industry that only returned to the seas in June after a months-long suspension of voyages caused by the pandemic. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Miguel Pereira; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pCOVID outbreak ends cruise for thousands on German ship in Lisbon
RE
01:13pOPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official - sources
RE
01:09pAT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay
RE
01:00pAt&t and verizon ceos reject proposal from transportation secretary buttigieg for 5g deployment delay -- letter to usdot
RE
01:00pAt&t, verizon ceos propose additional safeguards to prevent interference with aviation but will not delay jan. 5 wireless deployment -- letter
RE
12:52pGoldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18
RE
12:47pAlgeria's Sonatrach to invest $39 billion in 2022-2026, CEO says
RE
12:45pTwitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
RE
12:32pOmicron-related disruptions cause over 3,800 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
RE
12:30pGermany welcomes EU 'green' energy plan on gas, still opposes nuclear
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
2Tesla Q4 deliveries beat estimates despite supply chain woes
3Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,800 flight cancellations to ki..
5Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of C..

HOT NEWS