COVID outbreaks impact China's foreign trade supply chains: commerce ministry

03/24/2022 | 03:25am EDT
BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday supply chains in the country had been affected by recent COVID-19 outbreaks, adding that shortages of raw materials continued to hit trade firms.

The global economy and trade were facing great uncertainty, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference, but she said China was confident of keeping full year trade operations within a reasonable range. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Xu Jing and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
