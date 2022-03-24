COVID outbreaks impact China's foreign trade supply chains: commerce ministry

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday supply chains in the country had been affected by recent COVID-19 outbreaks, adding that shortages of raw materials continued to hit trade firms.

The global economy and trade were facing great uncertainty, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference, but she said China was confident of keeping full year trade operations within a reasonable range. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Xu Jing and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)