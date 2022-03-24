COVID outbreaks impact China's foreign trade supply chains: commerce ministry

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said
on Thursday supply chains in the country had been affected by
recent COVID-19 outbreaks, adding that shortages of raw
materials continued to hit trade firms.
The global economy and trade were facing great uncertainty,
ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a regular news conference,
but she said China was confident of keeping full year trade
operations within a reasonable range.
