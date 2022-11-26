Advanced search
COVID protests erupt after deadly Chinese fire

11/26/2022 | 08:10am EST
STORY: "Lift COVID lockdown" is what this crowd in China's far western Xinjiang region is chanting, after a deadly fire in a high-rise building triggered rare protests over the country's prolonged COVID lockdown.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media show residents in the region's capital, Urumqi, arguing with guards in hazmat suits.

And it comes as China's government grapples with widespread confusion and uncertainty in its big cities over the virus.

China defends President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary.

The country recently tweaked its measures, shortening quarantines and taking other targeted steps, but cases have been rising.

Xinjiang is under some of the country's longest lockdowns.

Many of Urumqi's 4 million residents are barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.

The protests followed the fire, which killed 10 people on Thursday night (November 24).

Authorities have said the building's residents had been able to go downstairs, but videos shared on Chinese social media led many to believe that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.

Urumqi officials denied that COVID measures had hampered escape and rescue but said they would investigate further.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS