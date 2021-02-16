Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID recovery trade buoys shares, ignites commodities

02/16/2021 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks in Europe flirted with one-year highs on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and a huge U.S. stimulus package will translate into a durable economic recovery and draw a line under a year of lockdowns.

Oil prices jumped to a 13-month high as a deep freeze due to a severe snow storm in the United States not only boosted power demand but also threatened oil production in Texas.

Bitcoin was trading at $49,072.84 in Europe, after hitting a new record high $60 shy of $50,000 earlier in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.19%, after hitting its highest on Monday since late February 2020.

"The big picture is that there is an awful lot of enthusiasm for recovery when it comes to the vaccine programme," said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst CMC Markets.

The prospects for economic recovery lit up commodities, with copper at $8,384.50, after hitting its highest since May 2012. The European mining index was at its highest level since July 2011.

Hospitality stocks could see more gains as restaurants, hotels and pubs reopen in coming weeks. They should do well on the back of the "staycation" trade, Hewson said.

EU fourth-quarter GDP figures and Germany's Zew economic sentiment data were due on Tuesday.

But Hewson said most investors were ignoring numbers on past economic performance, opting to look ahead to recovery on the back of an easing of lockdown restrictions going into the summer.

"Markets started the week in a risk-on mood, in light of positive news relating to vaccine rollout. Risky assets continued to rise, with stocks performing well in Europe," UniCredit analysts said in a note.

The euro crept 0.2% higher to $1.2149.

On Wall Street, S&P500 futures were up 0.46%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.25% for the first in almost a year.

The U.S. dollar at 90.229 was mired at a three-week low as growing optimism about recovery sent investors into riskier currencies, including the euro and British pound.

U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy, in a further boost to market sentiment.

NIKKEI RALLY

Market sentiment in Europe was helped by gains overnight in Asian shares, with Japan's Nikkei blue chip index up 1.28% at a 30-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.44%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.9% to hit a 32-month high, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained 0.7%. Mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for the holidays until Thursday.

Ord Minnett advisor John Milroy said while share markets were positive, investors were becoming wary of the future risk of inflation due to central bank and government stimulus programmes in place around the world.

"There is a clear sense with rates staying low for some time yet and investor appetite for equities staying strong we will likely see markets hold up for some time yet," Milroy told Reuters.

The bullish view on the economy lifted bond yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries gaining to 1.23%, their highest since late March.

Investors are looking to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, due to be published on Wednesday, for confirmation of its commitment to maintain its dovish policy stance over the near future. That in turn is set to keep a tab on bond yields.

Brent crude was flat at $63.28 a barrel, after rising to its highest since January 2020 in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.89 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Richard Pullin and Nick Macfie)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31458.4 Delayed Quote.2.78%
HANG SENG 1.84% 30729.86 Real-time Quote.10.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13807.696108 Delayed Quote.7.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14095.474073 Delayed Quote.9.37%
NIKKEI 225 1.28% 30467.75 Real-time Quote.7.56%
S&P 500 0.47% 3934.83 Delayed Quote.4.76%
S&P/ASX 200 0.70% 6917.3 Real-time Quote.3.33%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.06% 419.75 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/15Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Cybersecurity Conference is talking about Chess, IA and The Queen's Gambit
PR
02/15Going all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels
RE
02/15South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers - statement
RE
02/15Poland's balance of payments in December 2020
PU
02/15EURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : Eighth maintenance period 2020
PU
02/15Sterling hits fresh highs vs dollar and euro
RE
02/15EUROPE POWER-Rising wind power, falling demand weighs on spot prices
RE
02/15Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela on occasion of Chinese New Year celebration and encouragement of tourist guides on their training programme in Mandarin language
PU
02/15SVERIGES RIKSBANK : Can digital central bank currencies function as cash?
PU
02/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era
3GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops, trading earnings jump
4Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ