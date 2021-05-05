Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

05/05/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic

LONDON (Reuters) -India's entire delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the British government said on Wednesday.

"Two delegates tested positive so the entire delegation is now self isolating," a British official said.

"The meeting had been enabled by a strict set of COVID protocols, including daily testing of all delegates," the British official said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

The delegation will be attempting to meet virtually, Pike added.

The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from G7 countries were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.

India is not a G7 member but was invited by Britain to this week's summit, along with Australia, South Africa and South Korea

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

By William James and Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aStellantis says chip shortage worsening, could linger into 2022
RE
04:36aSterling steady as outright majority for Scottish nationalists seen unlikely
RE
04:34aVirgin Money hit by one-off costs despite return to profit
RE
04:28aBritain's Debenhams to close last stores by May 15
RE
04:23aCOVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
RE
04:21aDollar hits highest in over two weeks in wake of rates chatter
RE
04:13aEuro zone business growth accelerated in April as services expanded -PMI
RE
04:09aHugo Boss sees China booming despite boycott call
RE
04:08aLloyd's of London's Hiscox eyes 2021 dividend as premiums rise
RE
04:05aMARITIME SECURITY : Joint press release by the co-chairs of the ASEAN Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Ex. preferential rights today
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report
5Stellantis says chip shortage worsening, could linger into 2022

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ