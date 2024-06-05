June 5 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously voted in favor of recommending that COVID-19 vaccines for 2024-25 should target a strain within the lineage of the JN.1 variant that have been dominant this year. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
