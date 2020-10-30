Log in
COVID tests should play bigger role in international travel - WHO expert

10/30/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

GENEVA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - COVID tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.

Top emergency expert Mike Ryan earlier said that travelling was now "relatively safe" with a "relatively low" risk.

He also said it was difficult to do scientific work on the origin of the virus, first identified in China last December, in a "politically intoxicated" environment.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Emma Farge and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


