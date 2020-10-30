COVID tests should play bigger role in international travel -WHO expert

GENEVA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - COVID tests should be more widely
used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the
World Health Organization's Emergency Committee said on Friday.
Didier Houssin, chair of the independent panel of experts
advising WHO on the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was important for
the U.N. agency to provide fresh guidance on safe international
air travel.
"And clearly the use of the tests is certainly now supposed
to have a much larger place compared to quarantine, for example,
which would certainly facilitate things considering all the
efforts which have been made by airlines and by airports,"
Houssin told a news conference.
WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that travelling
was now "relatively safe" and posed a "relatively low" health
risk, but that "there is no zero risk".
"Therefore it is trade-off that countries have to make, the
risk of a traveller arriving and potentially starting another
chain of transmission, against the obvious benefit of allowing
travel from a social and an economic point of view," he said.
"You can add testing and different measures into that. We
are looking at that right now. We will be coming out very soon
with more advice for countries in terms of the risk management
process."
Ryan said that a WHO-led international team of scientists
had held their first virtual meeting with Chinese counterparts
regarding joint investigations into the origin of the novel
coronavirus that emerged in China last December.
"We fully expect the team to deploy on the ground," he said,
giving no timeframe.
Ryan warned that it was difficult to do scientific work on
the virus origin in a "politically intoxicated" environment.
"We are scientists. We want the best possible scientific
outcome generating the best possible evidence for the origin of
this disease," he said.
