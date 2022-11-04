COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants among circulating cases made up just shy of 9% of total cases for the week of Oct. 15 and have been surging since then.

The U.S. CDC said on Friday BQ.1.1 made up nearly 19% of circulating variants and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 16.5% of circulating cases in the week of Nov. 5.

The BA.5 subvariant, which drove up cases earlier this year, is estimated to make up about 39% of cases, compared with nearly 51% in the week ended Oct. 29.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)