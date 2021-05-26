CP Response form - Technical standards for commodity derivatives

Response Form to the Consultation Paper Technical standards for commodity derivatives Responding to this paper ESMA invites comments on all matters in this consultation paper and in particular on the specific questions summarised in Annex I. Comments are most helpful if they: respond to the question stated; indicate the specific question to which the comment relates; contain a clear rationale; and describe any alternatives ESMA should consider. ESMA will consider all comments received by 23 July 2021. All contributions should be submitted online at www.esma.europa.eu under the heading 'Your input - Consultations'. Instructions In order to facilitate analysis of responses to the Consultation Paper, respondents are requested to follow the below steps when preparing and submitting their response: Insert your responses to the questions in the Consultation Paper in the present response form. Please do not remove tags of the type . Your response to each question has to be framed by the two tags corresponding to the question. If you do not wish to respond to a given question, please do not delete it but simply leave the text "TYPE YOUR TEXT HERE" between the tags. When you have drafted your response, name your response form according to the following convention: ESMA_PFG_nameofrespondent_RESPONSEFORM. For example, for a respondent named ABCD, the response form would be entitled ESMA_PFG_ABCD_RESPONSEFORM. Upload the form containing your responses, in Word format, to ESMA's website (www.esma.europa.eu under the heading "Your input - Open consultations" "Consultation on Position limits and position management in commodities derivatives"). Publication of responses All contributions received will be published following the close of the consultation, unless you request otherwise. Please clearly and prominently indicate in your submission any part you do not wish to be publically disclosed. A standard confidentiality statement in an email message will not be treated as a request for non-disclosure. A confidential response may be requested from us in accordance with ESMA's rules on access to documents. We may consult you if we receive such a request. Any decision we make not to disclose the response is reviewable by ESMA's Board of Appeal and the European Ombudsman. Data protection Information on data protection can be found at www.esma.europa.eu under the heading Legal Notice. Who should read this paper This document will be of interest to asset managers managing retail funds and their trade associations, as well as institutional and retail investors investing into such funds and their associations.

Q1 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal regarding the impact of the new hedging exemption on the aggregation of positions? If not, please elaborate.

Q2 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal for positions qualifying as risk-reducing? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q3 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal on the application procedure for financial entities?? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q4 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal on the application procedure for mandatory liquidity provision exemption? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q5 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal on qualifying positions? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q6 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposed definition of financial entities? If not, please elaborate.

Q7 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal regarding the aggregation and netting of positions in a commodity derivative? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal where available.

Q8 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal for significant volumes? If not, please elaborate.

Q9 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal where available.

Q10 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal? If not, please elaborate.

Q11 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposals regarding Article 14 of RTS 21a? If not, please elaborate and provide alternative proposals.

Q12 : Do you see merit in the new approach considered by ESMA for new and less liquid agricultural commodity derivatives? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q13 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposal regarding Article 19 of RTS 21a? If not, please elaborate.

Q14 : Do you agree with ESMA' proposal regarding the upward adjustment factor to be used in case of a small number of market participants or less than three investment firms acting as market makers? If not, please elaborate and provide an alternative proposal.

Q15 : Do you agree with ESMA's proposed amendments to ITS 4? If not, please elaborate.

Q16 : Do you agree with ESMA's suggestion to introduce such ongoing position monitoring requirement in the draft RTS? If not, please elaborate.

Q17 : Do you agree with ESMA's suggestion to introduce accountability levels as part of position management controls? Do you agree with ESMA's assessment that accountability levels would be of particular relevance for physically settled commodity derivatives? If not, please elaborate and provide alternative proposals.

Q18 : In your view, how should accountability levels be set for the spot month and the other months? Based on which methodology or criteria? Should all types of positions count towards the accountability levels?

Q19 : Do you agree with ESMA's suggestion to introduce requirements for the review of accountability levels? Do you also agree with ESMA's proposal regarding reporting requirements to the NCA on accountability levels? If not, please elaborate.

Q20 : In your view, what other types of position management controls could be further specified in the draft RTS?

Cost Benefit Analysis

CBA Q1: This first question aims at identifying the category of firm/entity you belong to. Please provide the total notional amount traded in commodity derivatives traded on a trading venue (and EEOTC contracts where relevant in 2020 in thousand euros and the related total number of trades in the relevant boxes).

Category Number of employees Total notional amount traded in 2020 in thousand euros Number of trades in 2020 Trading venue [1-50] [51-250] [251-500] >500 Financial entity [1-50] [51-250] [251-500] >500 Non-financial entity [1-50] [51-250] [251-500] >500

CBA Q2: for Financial entities: Do you intend to apply for an exemption for risk-reducing positions related to the commercial activities of the commercial entity of the group? What percentage of your positions do these risk-reducing positions account for?

CBA Q3: Do you intend to apply for an exemption for positions resulting from transactions undertaken to fulfil mandatory liquidity provision? What percentage of your positions do these positions account for?

CBA Q4: Is there any specific provision in draft RTS 21a that you would expect to be a source of significant cost? If so, please elaborate.

CBA Q5: Taking into account the size of your firm, would you qualify overall compliance costs with draft RTS 21a as low, medium or high?

CBA Q6: Is there any specific provision in the draft RTS on position management controls that you would expect to be a source of significant cost? If so, please elaborate.

CBA Q7: Taking into account the size of your firm, would you qualify overall compliance costs with amended the draft RTS on position management controls as low, medium or high?

