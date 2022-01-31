Log in
CPA Firm Issues SOC 2 – Type 2 Report at Tegrita

01/31/2022 | 01:57pm EST
Tegrita, a full-stack marketing technology consulting firm, today announced that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality of a system. Additionally, Tegrita was audited against the requirements set forth in the HIPPA Security Rule. The audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (www.darata.com). In doing so Tegrita maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed.

The official audit report provides a thorough review of Tegrita internal controls, policies, and processes for marketing technology consulting services. It also reviews Tegrita processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as Tegrita entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.

"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers,” said Mike Geller, Chief Technology Officer and President of Tegrita. “As a marketing consulting firm, our clients’ trust is our priority. Since our early days we have pursued industry standard practices to assure the utmost security measures are in place for all our partners and own data dealings. Our first SOC 2 Report is a major milestone for Tegrita and part of our overall data security journey that we are committed to renew and preserve.”

About Tegrita

Tegrita is a full-service marketing technology consulting firm that enables digital marketing strategy with technology. Privately held and based in Toronto, ON, Tegrita is a remote team of experienced and innovative consultants specializing in marketing automation to support growth-minded organizations. Tegrita brings your marketing strategies to life through marketing automation and the technologies that surround it. For more information, visit tegrita.com or follow us on LinkedIn @tegrita

About Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (“DDS”) is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in a mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 audit can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the audit process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit their website at www.darata.com.


© Business Wire 2022
