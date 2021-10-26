.CPA Web Domain to Launch in Canada

U.S. Adoption of Popular Domain for CPAs Has Been Strong

Licensed CPAs and CPA firms in Canada can soon apply for .cpa web domains to enhance their brand positioning in the digital world and promote greater trust and security with clients in online communications. The restricted web domain, which is administered by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and its business and technology arm, CPA.com, officially launches in Canada at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 2. To be eligible, Canadian CPAs and CPA firms must be licensed.

The .cpa domain service was first launched by the AICPA in the United States in September last year and has received a high degree of interest from firms of all sizes. To date, thousands of .cpa domains have been registered by U.S. CPAs and firms, ranging from sole practitioners to a majority of the top 500 U.S. accounting firms.

“Restricted domains are more secure, promote greater trust and credibility with clients and the general public, and enable stronger branding opportunities,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “We’ve seen great interest and creativity in the types of domains that CPAs have sought since the service began last year. We look forward to bringing this important capability for the CPA profession to Canada as we end 2021 and we’ll be launching it in more countries in 2022.”

Many firms have been strategic in the names they’ve pursued, securing shorter, more relevant .cpa domains that best suits their brand, rather than settling for whatever remaining .com addresses are available.

“When our third-party vendors or clients are receiving our emails, they know it’s a legit email with .cpa,” said Tracee Buethner, CPA, a partner with Widmer Roel, a firm based in Fargo, N.D., that secured wr.cpa. “While firm leaders were most excited about the brand development opportunities, the trust and security that come with the adoption of a .CPA domain has been equally important in practice.”

The AICPA was awarded ownership and oversight of .cpa in 2019 by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization that oversees the Internet’s naming system. CPA.com is responsible for managing the service globally.

To learn more about .cpa or to apply for the new service, please visit domains.cpa/canada.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), representing AICPA & CIMA, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 696,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students and engaged professionals in 192 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license and specialized credentials, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer’s choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

