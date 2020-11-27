Log in
CPABC: 1,004 CPA Students Excel in National Exam

11/27/2020 | 12:15pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 1,004 B.C. CPA students who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2020. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

Nine B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are: Omar Dhanani (Burnaby), Aron Funk (Victoria), Lachlan James Hicks (Vancouver), Justine Johl (Surrey), Daniel Kong (Richmond), Katherine Kuo (Vancouver), Lucas Lo (Vancouver), Ben McDonald (Kelowna), and Jordan McGarry (Vancouver).

For a full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers, click here.

“Congratulations to the 1,004 B.C. CPA students for successfully passing the CFE,” said Geoff Dodds, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC. “On behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I welcome them to the ranks of B.C.’s chartered professional accountants and wish them all the best as they move forward in their careers.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian chartered professional accountants meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“The 1,004 candidates from British Columbia have passed the 2020 CFE by demonstrating technical and professional skills they will continue to develop and use throughout their careers,” said Steve Vieweg, FCPA, FCMA, CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. “On behalf of all CPAWSB employees I extend congratulations and best wishes for ongoing success.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.


Media Contact:
Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications
604.488.2647
vtse@bccpa.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2020
