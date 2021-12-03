Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPABC: 810 CPA students excel in national exam

12/03/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 810 B.C. Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2021. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

Six B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are: Idrina Bouwmeester, Jason Martinson, Krysta Pearcy, Ajeetpal Randhawa, Chanel Rawcliffe, and Sarah Wang. In particular, Sarah Wang was the Western Regional Gold Medalist.

For a full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers, click here.

“Congratulations to the 810 B.C. CPA students for successfully passing the CFE,” said Karen Horcher FCPA, FCGA, chair of CPABC. “Their success is especially significant given the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and on behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I applaud them for their tenacity and welcome them to the ranks of B.C.’s CPAs.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“The 810 hard-working candidates from B.C. who passed the 2021 September CFE have demonstrated technical and professional skills they will take with them into the next stages of their careers,” said CEO of the CPA Western School of Business, Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP. “On behalf of everyone at CPAWSB, I congratulate these individuals and wish them the very best as they move forward.”  

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.


Latest news "Companies"
12:48pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:48pSummit Bank Recognized as Top Community Bank SBA Lender in Oregon During 2021
BU
12:47pChinese developer warns it may may run out of money
AQ
12:47pHSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited - Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Vivo Energy plc
AQ
12:47pALYI 3 Wheel Electric Vehicles Go Into Service In Ethiopia On Monday
GL
12:46pWheat slide continues in volatile week; soy and corn edge up
RE
12:46pCN to reopen tracks in southern B.C. this weekend after second network shutdown
AQ
12:46pLUX HEALTH TECH ACQUISITION CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pCPABC : Vancouver student earns Regional Gold Medal in CPA profession exam
GL
12:45pOma Savings Bank Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 3 December 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. labor market tightening despite moderate November job gains
2SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Didi bows to China regulatory pressure, will delist from NYSE
4U.S.-listed Chinese shares take a knock as Didi to exit NYSE
5UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..

HOT NEWS