CPABC: 810 CPA students excel in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 810 B.C. Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2021. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



Six B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are: Idrina Bouwmeester, Jason Martinson, Krysta Pearcy, Ajeetpal Randhawa, Chanel Rawcliffe, and Sarah Wang. In particular, Sarah Wang was the Western Regional Gold Medalist.

“Congratulations to the 810 B.C. CPA students for successfully passing the CFE,” said Karen Horcher FCPA, FCGA, chair of CPABC. “Their success is especially significant given the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and on behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I applaud them for their tenacity and welcome them to the ranks of B.C.’s CPAs.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“The 810 hard-working candidates from B.C. who passed the 2021 September CFE have demonstrated technical and professional skills they will take with them into the next stages of their careers,” said CEO of the CPA Western School of Business, Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP. “On behalf of everyone at CPAWSB, I congratulate these individuals and wish them the very best as they move forward.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.