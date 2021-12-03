Log in
CPABC: Vancouver student earns Regional Gold Medal in CPA profession exam

12/03/2021 | 12:46pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) congratulates Sarah Wang of Vancouver, who was the Western Regional Gold Medalist for the September 2021 Common Final Exam (CFE). The exam was administered by the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB).

Wang, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and currently works at Deloitte in Vancouver, said the gold medal came as a surprise to her as her goal was just to pass the CFE.

“While I had dreamed of making the Honour Roll, winning the Regional Gold Medal never once crossed my mind. I’m extremely proud of this accomplishment and still can’t believe it’s real,” said Wang.

In order to become a designated CPA, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally, and the Western Regional Gold Medal goes to the top performer of the four western provinces.

“Success in the program opens doors for students in a broad range of roles in multiple industries. From the food and beverage industry to building a tech unicorn, from influencing policy to rethinking ESG, CPAs are renowned as trusted financial experts and thought leaders,” said Karen Horcher, FCPA, FCGA, chair of CPABC. “I’m very proud of Sarah and the other 809 successful CFE writers.”

Wang attributes much of her success to the support she’s received throughout her CPA journey. “I would like to thank Deloitte for designing an amazing study plan, and for all the encouragement from my coach and colleagues. I’d also like to thank my family, boyfriend, and friends for always cheering me on and believing in me.”

For a full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers, click here.

About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.



