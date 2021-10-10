CPI Press Release September 2021

Data Release

October 10, 2021

Monthly headline urban CPI inflation, published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics on October 10, 2021, recorded 1.1 percent in September 2021 compared to 0.3 percent in the same month of the previous year and to 0.1 percent in August 2021. Accordingly, the annual headline inflation rate recorded 6.6 percent in September 2021 compared to 5.7 percent in August 2021.

Monthly core CPI inflation, computed by the Central Bank of Egypt, recorded 0.4 percent in September 2021 compared to 0.1 percent in the same month of the previous year and to negative 0.3 percent in August 2021. Accordingly, the annual core inflation rate recorded 4.8 percent in September 2021, compared to 4.5 percent in August 2021.

The spreadsheet including inflation statistics has been posted on the monetary policy link on the website at: http://www.cbe.org.eg/en/MonetaryPolicy/Pages/Inflation.aspx. The monthly inflation note will be published on October 15, 2021.