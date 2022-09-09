Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

CPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead

09/09/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Aug       89.9   (3)    89.9 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Aug      -0.1%   (14)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Aug      +0.3%   (14)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Aug      +8.0%   (8)   +8.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Aug      +6.0%   (8)   +5.9% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Aug     -$220B   (3)  -$171B* 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      -0.1%   (13)  -0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.3%   (10)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug       N/A          +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 10    225K   (5)    222K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Aug      -0.1%   (14)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex autos               Aug      +0.0%   (13)  +0.4% 
          0830  Import Prices               Aug      -1.3%   (7)   -1.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Sep       2.0    (6)    6.2 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Sep      -15.0   (7)   -31.3 
          0915  Industrial Production       Aug      +0.0%   (13)  +0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Aug       80.3%  (12)   80.3% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jul      +0.7%   (7)   +1.4% 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       59.3   (10)   58.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Aug 2021 Reading 
**End-Aug Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1414ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.09% 0.68382 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.1583 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.76718 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.00408 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.01256 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.61007 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
Latest news "Commodities"
02:15pCPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:12pU.S. trucking group asks Congress to avert rail shutdowns
RE
02:01pComex Copper Ends the Week 4.66% Higher at $3.5810 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Silver Ends the Week 4.96% Higher at $18.658 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at $1716.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:21pNorway PM again rejects EU idea of gas price cap -VG
RE
01:15pCorn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
RE
01:04pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to lowest since late July - Baker Hughes
RE
12:37pOil prices extend gains, brent and wti rise by $3/bbl…
RE
12:10pICE Canola Consolidates After Recent Losses
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
2UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOT NEWS