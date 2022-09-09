CPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Aug 89.9 (3) 89.9 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Aug -0.1% (14) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Aug +0.3% (14) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Aug +8.0% (8) +8.5% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Aug +6.0% (8) +5.9% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug -$220B (3) -$171B* Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug -0.1% (13) -0.5% -- ex food & energy Aug +0.3% (10) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Aug N/A +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 10 225K (5) 222K 0830 Retail Sales Aug -0.1% (14) +0.0% -- ex autos Aug +0.0% (13) +0.4% 0830 Import Prices Aug -1.3% (7) -1.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 2.0 (6) 6.2 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep -15.0 (7) -31.3 0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.0% (13) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 80.3% (12) 80.3% 1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.7% (7) +1.4% Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.3 (10) 58.2** (Prelim) *Aug 2021 Reading **End-Aug Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

