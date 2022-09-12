Advanced search
CPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead Update

09/12/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Aug       90.5   (9)    89.9 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Aug      -0.1%   (25)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Aug      +0.3%   (25)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Aug      +8.0%   (15)  +8.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Aug      +6.0%   (15)  +5.9% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Aug     -$213B   (8)  -$171B* 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      -0.1%   (23)  -0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.3%   (20)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug      +0.3%   (6)   +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 10    225K   (18)   222K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Aug      +0.0%   (25)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex autos               Aug      +0.1%   (23)  +0.4% 
          0830  Import Prices               Aug      -1.2%   (17)  -1.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Sep       2.3    (14)   6.2 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Sep      -13.8   (16)  -31.3 
          0915  Industrial Production       Aug      +0.0%   (25)  +0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Aug       80.3%  (20)   80.3% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jul      +0.6%   (16)  +1.4% 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       60.0   (23)   58.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Aug 2021 Reading 
**End-Aug Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1415ET

