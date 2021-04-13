CPI annual rate of change remains at 0.5%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was 0.5% in March 2021 (the same value as in February 2021). The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.1% (0.7% in the previous month).

The CPI monthly rate was 1.4% (-0.5% in the previous month and 1.4% in March 2020), while the CPI 12-month average rate was nil (the same value as in the previous month).

In March 2021, the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate was 0.1% (0.3% in the previous month). This rate is 1.2 percentage points (p.p.) below the figure estimated by Eurostat for the Euro area (in February, that difference was 0.6 p.p.).

