CPI preview: Searching for inflation cooling trends

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Economic data expected on
Friday has market participants anxiously waiting for
confirmation that decades-high inflation reached its summit in
March and has commenced its long hike back down the mountain.
While the Labor Department's Consumer Price index (CPI),
which tracks the cost to urban consumers of a basket of items,
is expected to accelerate to 0.7% from 0.3%, when stripped of
volatile food and energy products, it is seen cooling a nominal
0.1 percentage point to 0.5%.
Year on year, consensus has headline CPI holding steady at a
blistering 8.3% and sees a "core" CPI print of 5.9%, which would
mark a welcome 0.3 percentage point decline.
"You're going to see a high headline number, mostly because
of fuel and food," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "But the core number will
probably mitigate some."
"It’s a trend in the right direction," Tuz added.
A lower core reading would be the second among major
indicators to show inflation's April pullback was not a fluke.
The first sign was the wage growth element in last Friday's
employment report.
Resurgent demand versus hobbled global supply chain - the
recovery of which has been stymied by Russia's war on Ukraine
and recent Chinese COVID restrictions - have sent prices soaring
well beyond the U.S. Federal Reserve's average annual 2% target.
The central bank has sprung into action in recent months,
raising the Fed funds target rate by 75 basis points in its
efforts to toss cold water on the economy and rein in inflation.
Two more 50 basis point interest rate hikes are expected at
the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC)
June and July monetary policy meetings.
While some economists fear this abrupt tightening could cool
the economy into recession, a broad range of recent data,
covering the labor, manufacturing and housing markets, for
example, have hinted at the prospect that the economy is cooling
on its own, and might give the Fed - which has pledged to remain
agile in its response to economic data - some wiggle room to
take a more dovish turn this fall.
Even if core CPI cooperates with consensus, price growth
remains stubbornly high, well outpacing wage inflation. If it
lasts, this situation cannot help but dampen consumer spending
power.
As a result, consumers - who contribute about 70% of U.S.
economic growth, are saving less, dipping into savings and
putting more purchases on plastic, even as their sentiment
remains low and their inflation expectations stay elevated.
"A lot of people are hurting to cover food and energy
prices," Tuz said. "It’s a painful environment out there."
"Savings is down and credit use is up."
After Friday's CPI report, market participants will turn
their focus to next week's Producer Prices data and the
statement from the Fed due on Wednesday at the conclusion of its
two-day monetary meeting, at which the central bank is seen
implementing the second of its three consecutive expected
50-basis-point interest rate hikes.
But for now, CPI has the spotlight.
If it shows "a shockingly high base number and a mitigating
core number, the markets might be OK with that," Tuz added.
"We'll know by tomorrow at this time."
