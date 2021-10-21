California Public Utilities Commission
505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MEDIA ADVISORY
Media Contact: Terrie Prosper, 415.703.1366, news@cpuc.ca.gov
Docket #: I.17-02-002
CPUC TO HOLD A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO EXAMINE
ALISO CANYON REPLACEMENT SCENARIOS
SAN FRANCISCO, October 21, 2021 - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a virtual public workshop to discuss potential replacement scenarios for Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility.
WHEN: November 3, 2021, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Remote access via WebEx or phone, as follows:
BACKGROUND:
This CPUC proceeding (I.17-02-002) is considering the feasibility of reducing or eliminating the use of Aliso Canyon while maintaining energy and electric reliability for the Los Angeles region at just and reasonable rates. As part of this effort, an independent consultant, FTI Consulting, Inc., was contracted to conduct analysis on portfolios of activities to replace the services provided by Aliso Canyon. FTI will provide a report on this analysis by the end of the year.
The CPUC held two prior workshops on November 17, 2020 and March 30, 2021 to discuss FTI's
possible portfolios. The purpose of this Nov. 3, 2021 workshop is to present results from its analysis 1
of four key portfolios. FTI will present additional detail, costs, and feasibility assessment of these portfolios and request public input on the design of an additional portfolio.
Parties may submit formal written comments on the November 3, 2021 workshop by November 10, 2021. Those who are not parties but wish to submit informal comments on the workshop may email them to the Service List and alisocanyonoii@cpuc.ca.gov.
The most updated information related to the workshop will be posted to the proceeding's webpage.
You can also make your voice heard in this proceeding, and read the comments of others, on our online Docket Card comment section at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/I1702002.
The CPUC will integrate the report into the record of the proceeding and continue to request additional comment. The CPUC will consider an eventual portfolio of actions necessary to replace Aliso Canyon in a Proposed Decision. The next steps in the proceeding will be discussed at a status conference this winter.
The Ruling setting the workshop is available at: https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M411/K231/411231581.PDF.
Documents related to the proceeding are available at:
https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56:0::NO:RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:I1702002.
In response to the Governor's directive concerning restrictions on public gatherings to protect customers and community members during COVID-19, this workshop will not have in-person attendance. Members of the public can view the workshop via the Internet or listen and make comment by toll-free phone line. Those who would like to make public comment must participate by phone.
While a quorum of Commissioners and/or their staff may attend the workshop, no official action will be taken on this matter.
If specialized accommodations are needed, such as non-English or sign language interpreters, please contact the CPUC's Public Advisor's Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.govor toll-free at 866-849- 8390 at least three business days in advance of the event.
To receive electronic updates on CPUC proceedings, sign-up for the CPUC's free subscription service at http://subscribecpuc.cpuc.ca.gov/.
