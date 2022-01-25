Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRAMER-KRASSELT NAMES ANTE LISNIC ASSOCIATE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

01/25/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), the nation's second-largest independent marketing and communications agency, today announced the appointment of Ante Lisnic to the new role of executive vice president, associate chief financial officer. Lisnic will work closely with the agency's current Chief Financial Officer, Wanda McDonald.

Ante Lisnic joins advertising agency Cramer-Krasselt as associate chief financial officer. 

Lisnic has more than two decades of experience in technical and operational financial management. He has held senior positions at several agencies where he was an integral partner in strategic planning and product and revenue diversification, as well as financial analysis and modeling.

"Ante is a perfect fit for C-K," said Karen Seamen, president and COO. "We think his wide-ranging financial expertise and his ability to communicate strategic priorities will bring tremendous value to the agency and our clients."

Most recently, Lisnic was chief financial officer for Performics, a division of Publicis that specializes in performance marketing, and previously led regional financial operations for the architecture and design firm, Gensler. Lisnic has deep agency experience having held roles at both Ketchum and Accenture.

"Cramer-Krasselt holds a unique position in the industry at this time," noted Lisnic. "Its long independent history combined with the depth of its ever-evolving offerings across advertising, media, PR, social and analytics makes it poised for more growth and I am excited to join the team."

Lisnic will work with McDonald and eventually take over CFO duties from her full time. She will take on an advisory roll while retaining her place on the Cramer-Krasselt board. McDonald has been with C-K since 1996, rising to the position of CFO in 2007.

"Ante quickly stood out to us as he understands the needs and growth necessary for agencies in today's world," said McDonald. "With extensive experience growing revenue, working with clients and leading teams for operational excellence, I look forward to having him on our team and playing an important role in C-K's future."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cramer-krasselt-names-ante-lisnic-associate-chief-financial-officer-301467860.html

SOURCE Cramer-Krasselt


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pDAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15123.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 7371.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 459.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSouthern California Gas to Invest $50 Million Into Communities It Serves
DJ
12:34pBone Solutions Launches Mg OSTEOINJECT Injectable Magnesium-Based Bone Void Filler
BU
12:34pBusiness Combination With Azerion to Be Approved at EGM Pursuant to Voting Instructions Received From EFIC1's Shareholders
GL
12:31pOutpatient Mental Health Treatment Center Set to Open in Scottsdale
GL
12:31pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:30pAll conditions for the acquisition of a majority stake by Faurecia in Hella are now satisfied
AQ
Latest news "Companies"