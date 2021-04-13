CRC Industries Acquires Evapo-Rust® Brand from Harris International Laboratories

CRC Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has acquired select assets of Harris International Laboratories, Inc., including the Evapo-Rust® brand of rust removal products. Evapo-Rust is a market leader in rust treatment, and a top-selling brand of non-acid rust removers worldwide.

The announcement was made by CRC Industries President and CEO, Perry Cozzone, who noted, “The acquisition of Evapo-Rust, a highly effective, premium brand of rust remover, bolsters CRC’s position as a global market leader in corrosion protection products for the automotive and industrial market segments. This builds on our commitment to offer best-in-class products that protect, preserve, and maintain our customers’ assets with safe, effective, and environmentally friendly rust removers.”

The Evapo-Rust brand consists of several rust and paint removal products including Evapo-Rust, Rust-Block™, ThermoCure™, Safr™, and Safe-Erase™. These products are developed and produced in the U.S. and are sold in 48 countries and over 40,000 retail stores. Evapo-Rust products are used by the US military and leading industrial companies to safely remove rust from metallic components. The brand was previously named a winner of R&D Magazine’s ‘Top 100 Inventions of the Year’ award.

The acquisition offers a synergistic fit to the CRC portfolio that builds on the company’s corrosion protection and coatings product category and commitment to deliver eco-friendly solutions for rust treatment and corrosion prevention.

Adam Selisker, CRC Industries Global Vice President of Research and Development, added, “We are excited to add the Evapo-Rust line of products to our current product portfolio with their high efficacy and environmentally preferable positioning. These products are non-toxic, biodegradable, VOC free, reusable, and remove rust without scrubbing.”

Harris International Laboratories, Inc. is a privately held US-owned company founded in 1997 and located in Springdale, Arkansas.

About CRC

CRC Industries, Inc. (crcind.com) is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional, serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, hardware, and aviation markets. CRC global trademarked brands include: CRC®, K&W®, Sta-Lube®, SmartWasher®, Weld-Aid®, Marykate®, KF®, Ados®, Kitten® and Q20®.

For more information about CRC Industries, visit crcind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005765/en/