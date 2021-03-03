Log in
CRC Surface Technologies : Adds Jamy Berntsen, former Senior Technical Program Director, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving at Intel Corporation, as Vice President of Quality and Innovation

03/03/2021 | 06:02am EST
PHOENIX, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timothy Jeffries, the Co-Owner, Executive Chairman & CEO of CRC Surface Technologies, and ChemResearch Company, Inc., announced that Jamy Berntsen will be joining CRC as Vice President of Quality and Innovation. Ms. Berntsen most recently served as Senior Technical Director at Intel Corporation, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Division. She will use her expertise to lead and accelerate CRC's new initiatives to drive superior quality and technology innovation for CRC customers and partners, while supporting CRC's commitment to business transformation and excellence. More information about CRC's transformation can be found here.

Commitment to Be the Best for Customers

Mr. Jeffries stated, "I have had the privilege of working with Jamy at two other fast-paced ventures. Her addition to our revamped executive team and hardworking quality group exemplifies our determination to provide the best partnership, quality, and innovation for our valued customers. There is a reason Jamy has received a plethora of professional awards, whether from IBM or Intel: it's because she's great at what she does."

Clark Collier, President and COO of CRC, shared, "Our mission is to provide the best service and highest quality for our customers. Jamy's extensive technical background will help us reach our goals faster. I am thrilled with Jamy's hiring and the positive impact she will have at CRC."

Regarding her new role, Ms. Berntsen stated, "I am pleased and honored to join the CRC team. It is great to work with Tim Jeffries and Clark Collier again. They are outstanding, values-based leaders always committed to doing what's right for their employees, customers, and partners. CRC is highly committed to quality and innovation. I am certain I will help CRC succeed."

Berntsen's addition comes on the heels of CRC announcing the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (Retired) as Vice Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

Founded in 1954, CRC Surface Technologies, www.chemresearchco.com, is an AS9100 and NADCAP certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC's regional and national customers include BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier Aerospace, General Electric, Goodrich, Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Parker Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Spirit AeroSystems, and SpaceX.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crc-surface-technologies-adds-jamy-berntsen-former-senior-technical-program-director-artificial-intelligence-and-autonomous-driving-at-intel-corporation-as-vice-president-of-quality-and-innovation-301239229.html

SOURCE CRC Surface Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
