Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRED INC. : Commences Voluntarily Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Continues to Explore Strategic Alternatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 03:01pm EST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED INC. announced today that it, along with all of its subsidiaries, has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 case in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to explore strategic alternatives, including, without limitation, the restructuring of its balance sheet or the sale of its business as a going concern, in a court-supervised process. The Cred technology platform has serviced customers in over 100 countries and Cred intends to use the Chapter 11 process in its attempt to maximize the value of its platform for its creditors.

In connection with the Chapter 11 filing, Cred has also appointed a new Independent Director to its Board, Grant Lyon, who will also serve as Chair of the Restructuring Committee for the Company during the Chapter 11 process. Grant brings over 30 years of experience in corporate restructuring, expert testimony and corporate governance.  Grant was selected due to his ability to conduct fair and objective analysis of company operations, development of strategic plans, cash flow analysis, liquidity alternatives, negotiations, and restructuring alternatives that serve the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Cred has also engaged Paul Hastings LLP as its legal advisor during the Chapter 11 case, and MACCO Restructuring Group as financial advisor to evaluate M&A and other restructuring opportunities. 

Customers and stakeholders of Cred can access all disclosures and case information available at https://www.donlinrecano.com/cred by phone (1-877-739-9988) or by email (credinfo@donlinrecano.com).

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cred-inc-commences-voluntarily-chapter-11-bankruptcy-and-continues-to-explore-strategic-alternatives-301168275.html

SOURCE CRED INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pAIR CANADA : Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, says it could include loans - statement
RE
03:14pROLLS ROYCE : signs MoU with Exelon for compact nuclear power stations
PU
03:13pWhat a Joe Biden Presidency Will Mean for Markets
DJ
03:12pSUNCORP : launches new Reconciliation Action Plan this NAIDOC Week
PU
03:02pGULFNET SECURITY SYSTEMS : Partners with Patriot One as Middle East Reseller
BU
03:01pCRED INC. : Commences Voluntarily Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Continues to Explore Strategic Alternatives
PR
02:44pCHORUS : considers retail bond offer
PU
02:09pSONY : 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dead at 80
AQ
01:40pAAREAL BANK : Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of the CEO
PU
01:34pAAREAL BANK : Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of the CEO
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group