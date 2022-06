The acquisition follows the $3.8 billion sale by CRH this year of its U.S.-based glass product manufacturing unit. It said the deal for Ohio-based Barrette represented an acquisition multiple of about 10 times core earnings, pre-synergies.

CRH, the world's second-largest building materials supplier, has concentrated on smaller, bolt on acquisitions since it bought U.S.-based Ash Grove Cement for $3.5 billion in 2018.

