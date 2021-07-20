CRN® Recognizes Adlumin on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

The company will be featured on the 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category, showcasing its innovative platform

Adlumin announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has added the company to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

Through trailblazing its path, Adlumin has become a primary choice amongst security and compliance automation platforms. While the platform is calibrated to the standards required for commercial-grade, nation-state security, it is accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes. Adlumin helps resellers and solution providers enhance their portfolio and margins with resale, integration, and professional services built directly into the platform.

“We are committed to working with our partners to help secure their customer’s critical assets,” said Jim Adams, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Adlumin. “We are excited to be a part of the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list and look forward to growing our Advantage Partner Program to reach the needs of partners and customers globally.”

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel’s ongoing success well into the future.

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005987/en/