CRS Data : Launches School Zones Feature as Product Usage Hits Record High

MLS members look to MLS Tax Suite to amplify sales, enhance client research

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite, a leading provider of property tax data, has expanded its flagship platform with the addition of a new School Zones feature. Using school boundary data from Precisely, users are now able to quickly see the zoned schools for a specific property. The system also allows users the ability to combine and enrich their search by adding school boundaries alongside the system’s existing search and map criteria, including a minimum sold amount, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and much more.

CRS Data's MLS Tax Suite launches a new School Zones feature, allowing users to explore zoned schools for specific properties. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly proud and honored to serve MLSs and their members during such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Matt Casey, CEO and President of CRS Data. “As real estate professionals grapple with a decrease in housing inventory, we are challenged every day to rise to the occasion by bringing innovation to our product, amplifying training opportunities and setting the highest standard for customer service.”

The school boundaries feature responds to a wealth of information indicating that school information is a determining factor in the home search experience. According to research, the vast majority of home buyers prioritize school boundaries in their search, even above demand for a garage and an updated kitchen.

The School Zones feature is available in the Property Report, Advanced Search, Prospecting and displayed as a layer within a Map View, allowing members various opportunities to analyze and share information with clients. Amidst the pandemic, agents have ramped up usage and turned to the system to share accurate property information, comparables, prospecting opportunities and so much more.

This newest platform enhancement comes as average usage of the MLS Tax Suite system has peaked to an all-time high over the past six months. In April 2021, CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite launched a new training program to service users designed to uniquely support new and more active users across virtual and in-person environments, and enhance training opportunities across the system. The training program responds to a growing interest in tapping property tax data and map tools to create a smarter, more responsive sales experience.

“We’ve discovered over the years that as we nurture and enrich our training experiences, there is a direct increase in sustained system usage,” said Sara Cooper, Director of Customer Experience at CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite. “This past year spent in quarantine taught us so much about how our customers learn, how they thrive and what they need to service clients. All of this information has fueled our team to develop a new training program, which launched in April.”

CRS Data recently released a video update from Matt Casey, CEO and President; and Sara Cooper, Director of Customer Experience. The pair reflect on the past year as the company responded to challenges and opportunities stemming from the pandemic and explore expectations for the future of the MLS Tax Suite. CRS Data offers virtual and in-person training experiences when possible and is committed to enhancing the MLS Tax Suite to consistently service members.

The CRS Data team works in partnership with MLSs and associations across North America to offer their flexible, robust MLS Tax Suite. Real estate professionals and executives can learn more by visiting https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

