CRS Data :'s MLS Tax Suite Enters Canadian Market, Signs Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®

CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has expanded into the Canadian market with the introduction of the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS® to its growing roster of customers.

CRS Data began talks with the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS three years ago when the team expressed interest in integrating a robust property tax data system for their expanding member base. CRS Data is known for its long-term commitment and customized approach to product integration. The team collaborated to build out and customize the MLS Tax Suite system to service real estate professionals throughout the Province of Nova Scotia.

“The CRS Data team was fully committed to growing a relationship with our association and perfecting the MLS Tax Suite to display data exactly as we envisioned for our members throughout the Province of Nova Scotia. They left nothing to chance as our teams brainstormed and collaborated together,” said Bonnie Wigg, Director of MLS® and Member services for the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®. “We are so pleased with the MLS Tax Suite experience and the wide breadth of map features, statistics and historical data our members will have at their fingertips moving forward.”

CRS Data works closely with MLSs and associations to help empower their membership experience through reliable data tools. The team offers personable customer support, ease of use and a multifaceted, user-driven approach to product development.

Across all regions of the U.S., the company now services its MLS Tax Suite product to 1,376 counties in 36 states. With the introduction of the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®, the MLS Tax Suite is now serviced to the entire Province of Nova Scotia, and the team is poised to service other areas of Canada.

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite is regularly updated with intuitive enhancements. The team is committed to creating the leading property tax data platform, with map layers and prospecting capabilities that enrich the lives of real estate agents.

“We are honored to play such an important role in our customers’ professional lives,” said Nikki Morgan, MLS Sales Executive and product expert at CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite. “Our MLS Tax Suite further adds to the value of the MLS and plays a pivotal role in the service offered by real estate professionals all over the U.S., and now in Nova Scotia. We are beyond thrilled to grow our reach with this new entry into the Canadian market.”

Throughout the MLS Tax Suite, all data and map features are accompanied by written and video tutorials. This integrated support helps users get the most out of their property data and map tools. The team’s help desk is also available by phone and email. While in-person meetings are currently limited, CRS Data hosts live webinar trainings to support customers and ensure they are getting the most out of the product.

The MLS Tax Suite is customizable, with a team that is adamantly against upselling and dedicated to creating the best product for their customers. The team also recently expanded the platform’s prospecting tools and functionality to increase map search capabilities and ensure simplified access to on-market and off-market listings.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

