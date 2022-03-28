CRU-CESCO-Chile's state-owned miner Codelco may partly privatize some assets, executive says

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, is preparing to offer the market some
"non-core" exploration assets, signaling a rare privatization
for the state-owned mining firm, a senior executive said on
Monday.
Patricio Vergara, vice president of mining resources and
development at Codelco, said the hived-off assets could become
eventual partnerships, which would mark a new model for the firm
in Chile.
"We could make some kind of association with those companies
that are interested in investing in joint development," Vergara
said during a presentation at the CRU-CESCO World Copper
Conference.
Vergara did not give technical details of the projects or a
timeframe for the company's plans to offer the assets.
The executive said that the firm's nascent lithium mining
push was advancing at a slightly slower pace than expected.
Chile is the world's second-largest producer of the ultra-light
battery metal that is key for the global electric vehicle
market.
"We've seen permitting, approval times have been a little
bit longer than we thought. There have been higher drilling
costs," he said.
In February, Codelco said it would start drilling in the
Salar de Maricunga by late March, and that it would last about
10 months.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Paul
Simao)