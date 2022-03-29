CRU-CESCO-LME to hold independent review into nickel crisis

March 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will
hold an independent review into disorderly trading in nickel
earlier this month, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Adrian Farnham, the chief executive of the LME's clearing
house, told the CRU-CESCO World Copper Conference in Santiago
that the 145-year-old exchange wanted to learn lessons from the
crisis.
The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices
spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. Trading resumed
on March 16.
