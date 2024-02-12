CRUISE APPOINTS AUTOMOTIVE AND AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE SAFETY LEADER STEVE KENNER AS CHIEF SAFETY OFFICER
Stock market news
GM Cruise robotaxi unit names former Ford, Apple exec as safety chief
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
NYMEX Overview : Crude Rally Stalls, Diesel Prices Give Back Some Ground -- OPIS
Italy to seek jobs, oil supplies commitments on Vitol-Saras deal, sources say
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, Cloudflare, Hershey, Lowe's, Meta Platforms...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder plans to allocate up to $7 bln a year by 2030 - FT
Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome
European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; focus on data-packed week