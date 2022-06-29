Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
The Golden Age of Video Games
Artificial Intelligence
Place your bets
Ageing Population
The Cannabis Industry
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Place your bets
Hydrogen
The Vegan Market
US Basketball
The Golden Age of Video Games
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CRYPTO EXCHANGE COINFLEX PROBABLY WONT RESUME WITHDRAWALS THURS…
06/29/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CRYPTO EXCHANGE COINFLEX PROBABLY WON’T RESUME WITHDRAWALS THURSDAY AS PLANNED, SAYS CEO - CNBC
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15p
Kinder Morgan to move ahead with Texas natural gas pipeline expansion
RE
05:07p
Venezuela's second largest refinery suspends gasoline production -sources
RE
05:07p
Last U.S. Medal of Honor recipient from WWII dies at 98
RE
05:06p
Imf says management approves staff-monitored program for haiti t…
RE
05:04p
S.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey
RE
05:04p
TSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow
RE
05:03p
Pfizer signs $3.2 billion deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses
RE
04:58p
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm violated ethics law, watchdog says
RE
04:57p
Clearlake Capital explores sale of Team Technologies for more than $1 bln - sources
RE
04:57p
Xerox CEO John Visentin dies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2
Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3
Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4
Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5
FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
More news
HOT NEWS
BED BATH & BEYOND IN.
-23.58%
S&P 500 limps to slightly lower close as quarter-end looms
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, .
-4.59%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
+5.76%
Digital Turbine, Inc.(NasdaqCM:APPS) dropped from S&P 400 Application Software (Sub Ind)
ALAMOS GOLD INC.
+4.35%
Transcript : Alamos Gold Inc. - Special Call
MEDICAL FACILITIES C.
+4.25%
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
WHITECAP RESOURCES I.
-6.17%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave