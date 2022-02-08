CRYPTOVERSE-After bitcoin 'winter', investors hunt risk in virtual worlds

Feb 8 (Reuters) - As bitcoin drifts towards mainstream
maturity in 2022, daring crypto investors are eyeing up new
sources of explosive action: "altcoins" that power online games
and worlds.
But, be warned, the foothills of the unformed metaverse are
no place for the faint-hearted.
Bitcoin, which like the rest of the market had
been largely sinking since late 2021, has risen about 16% over
the past two weeks to push above $41,000, prompting many market
players to declare an end to the "crypto winter".
Yet newer and smaller coins linked to virtual platforms have
enjoyed stronger rallies amid the buzz around the metaverse.
Those used on gaming platform Axie Infinity and 3D virtual
environment Decentraland, for example - the Axie
and Mana - have gained 35% and 57% respectively in
the same period since Jan. 24. The token of the Gala gaming
platform has jumped 125%, according to CoinMarketCap.
"When people think of crypto they tend to think of bitcoin,"
said Ed Hindi, chief investment officer of Swiss-based
cryptocurrency hedge fund Tyr Capital. "But this ignores the
fact that crypto is not a one-risk asset class."
To give an idea of scale, though, the combined market cap of
Axie, Gala and Mana is about $12.7 billion, a fraction of the
$800 billion-plus for bitcoin, which commands 40% of the market.
Some investors are looking to altcoins to diversify their
holdings as 13-year-old bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/cryptoverse-teenage-bitcoin-throws-an-interest-rate-tantrum-2022-01-25
and No. 2 player ether increasingly move in step with
traditional stock markets and become more sensitive to
macroeconomic developments.
In a possible sign of this drive, multi-asset funds managing
a combination of coins saw inflows totalling $32 million in the
week ending on Jan. 28, the largest since June 2021, according
to data from CoinShares.
Yet the sheer novelty of many of these coins and the
consequent lack of track records significantly ups the danger
stakes for investors in an already risky and nebulous crypto
world. Furthermore the fortunes of the likes of Axie and Gala
are tied to the success of their gaming platforms, as well as
the wider virtual economy.
BOTTOM OF THE BLOCKCHAIN
Nonetheless, delving deeper into the virtual plumbing, some
market watchers say the growing interest in the metaverse is
also benefiting altcoins that are on the "Layer 1" protocol of
the blockchain - the base level on which smart contracts between
buyers and sellers are written in code, and upon which virtual
games and worlds are built.
They include ether of the Ethereum blockchain,
and its challengers Solana and Polkadot,
which have risen 27%, 28% and 23% over the past two weeks.
"A lot of people are sensing this as a buying opportunity
and what they are purchasing is overwhelmingly high-quality blue
chip alts over bitcoin right now," said Hany Rashwan, chief
executive officer and co-founder of crypto fund manager 21Shares
based in New York and Zurich, referring to coins on the Layer 1
blockchain, also including, Avalanche, Polygon and Terra.
"If you've developed a thesis around smart contracts, it's a
wonderful buying opportunity right now."
WHERE'S BITCOIN HEADING?
Back with bitcoin - even though the dominant cryptocurrency
is rallying after nearly halving in value between early December
and Jan. 24, its upward trajectory is far from assured,
according to indications from hedging and other data.
Will Hamilton, head of trading and research at Trovio
Capital Management, cites futures funding rates, which have
remained negative since early December and suggest people are
paying to be short. And he also points to options data showing
options to sell bitcoin versus buying, the put/call ratio, has
hit 58%, a level last seen in the May-July 2021 selloff.
"Throughout this period of consolidation, changes in the
derivatives market indicate traders continuing to bet on further
downside," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Writing by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Pravin Char)