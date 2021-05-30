Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CS DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important June 15, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Credit Suisse Group AG Investors

05/30/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., May 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) (“Credit Suisse”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Website:https://www.ktmc.com/credit-suisse-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=credit_suisse
  
Contact:James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

Credit Suisse is a global financial services company based in Zurich, Switzerland. Greensill Capital (“Greensill”), who for filed for insolvency protection on March 8, 2021, was a financial services company based in the United Kingdom and Australia focused on the provision of supply-chain financing and related services. Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”) is a family office investment fund run by Sung Kook Hwang. Archegos’ investment holdings are primarily in the form of total return swaps, a financial instrument where the underlying securities are held by the banks that broker the investments.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed material defects in Credit Suisse’s risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill and Archegos, exposing Credit Suisse to billions of dollars in losses.

Credit Suisse investors may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aPANDOX  : CEO Anders Nissen has passed away
AQ
11:30aLebanon's airline to seek market dollar rate for tickets bought locally
RE
11:12aRANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : wishes you a happy Memorial Day!
PU
11:06aBLACK SEA PROPERTY AS : New share capital registered
AQ
11:01aVNV GLOBAL  : Confirms exploration of a potential transaction in relation to its shareholding in babylon
AQ
11:01aKINNEVIK  : confirms exploration of a potential transaction in relation to its shareholding in Babylon
AQ
10:45aCS DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important June 15, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Credit Suisse Group AG Investors
GL
10:35aMalaysia says manufacturing of electrical and electronics, oil and gas including petrochemical and petrochemical products, and chemical products allowed during total lockdown
RE
10:35aMalaysia says agriculture, fishery and livestock sectors are allowed during total lockdown, including their supply chains
RE
10:35aMalaysia says palm oil, rubber, pepper, cocoa plantations are allowed to operate during total lockdown, including their supply chains
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
3Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
4TENAGA NASIONAL : TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM
5BCE INC. : Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

HOT NEWS