CSB Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

09/25/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock, payable October 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2020.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. is an $985 million financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. CSB is located on the web at http://www.csb1.com.

