CSC : Named in “Best Of” New York Law Journal Rankings

09/20/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Best in business formation and entity management

Today, the New York Law Journal 2021 "Best Of" results were announced naming CSC one of the top three providers for entity management and business formation services.

The annual online survey covers several dozen categories, encompassing the areas of technology, research, accounting, insurance, financial services, litigation support, education, and more.

For 11 consecutive years, CSC has been recognized for entity management, and CSC has also placed as a best business formation service provider for seven years in a row.

"We're honored to receive the continued recognition from the New York legal community," says Jennifer Kenton, CSC executive vice president of Customer Development and Marketing. "We provide knowledge-based solutions to law firms and law departments worldwide, and these awards in entity management and business formation underscore our commitment to make business run smoother and smarter, wherever it's done. We’re grateful for our customers’ continued trust and partnership."

CSC Entity ManagementSM puts vital corporate data into a secure, centralized portal, making it easy to track entity information, manage Doing Business As portfolios, create and maintain minute books, create and update officer and director slates, and safeguard important business documents, along with a host of other business-critical compliance functions.

When it comes to formation filings for legal business entities, our award-winning filing services make it easy to form new entities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and approximately 120 jurisdictions worldwide.

For more than 120 years, companies have chosen CSC as their trusted business partner. We have the tools to streamline complex workflows and improve efficiency. What’s more, we offer stringent data security protocols to protect our customers’ most important assets. CSC invests the time to understand our customers’ businesses and become a true extension of their teams. We’re dedicated to exceeding expectations every time, everywhere.

For more information about CSC's award-winning business and legal solutions, visit cscglobal.com.

About CSC
CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business®. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Are you interested in growing your career with us? Learn what makes us different at cscglobal.com/careers.


© Business Wire 2021
