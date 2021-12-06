CSC Reaches Conditional Agreement to Acquire Intertrust N.V.

Plans to acquire the Netherlands-based global provider of corporate and fund solutions

CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, announces a conditional agreement has been reached on a recommended public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Intertrust. The combination of CSC and Intertrust creates a clear and differentiated leader for clients on an international scale, built on the combined strengths of each other’s global teams with complementary geographic and service offerings.

Founded in 1899, with headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, and with 3,000 employees in 13 countries across the globe, CSC is the trusted partner for more than 180,000 corporate clients—including 90% of the Fortune 500®—as well as nearly 10,000 law firms and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC’s success is built on its ability to provide its clients with best-in-class solutions to efficiently manage and enable key business processes. Since 2002, CSC has made more than 25 strategic acquisitions, building a solid reputation for successfully integrating deals while increasing profitability and customer loyalty.

“We have been following Intertrust’s growth and transformation for many years, while at the same time building and growing our trust and corporate services offering in the United States, scaling our fund administration and international expansion solutions globally, and providing a service model to our clients to enable them to navigate an increasingly complex international regulatory environment,” says CSC CEO and President Rod Ward. “We feel we present a unique opportunity unmatched in the market due to our business model, our people, our industry-leading and award-winning customer service, stability, continuity, and our passion for the complex.”

CSC believes that by combining its global corporate offering with Intertrust, it will establish itself as the clear and differentiated leader for corporate, fund, private, and capital markets clients at a time that the market needs it most. By combining the strengths of the two businesses, CSC believes it will become the preferred partner to help companies manage their needs with a full suite of core and specialized services provided by industry experts and supported by a single-source technology platform.

CSC’s offer was backed with extensive due diligence and the strong conviction that it’s in the best interest of Intertrust shareholders, providing the most short- and long-term value to current and prospective clients and employees.

There are no assurances that a transaction will be finalized. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

On behalf of CSC, Jefferies is acting as lead mergers and acquisitions financial advisor, Wells Fargo N.A. as assisting financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Houthoff Coöperatief U.A. as legal advisors.

About CSC

CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe, and specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the business behind business®. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Learn more at cscglobal.com and cscgfm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005536/en/