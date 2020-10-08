Log in
CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

10/08/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Effective Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Citadel Securities Canada ULC will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Citadel Securities Canada ULC
Dealer number: 005

Symbols: FFH, KXS, MG and SHOP

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
