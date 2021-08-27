Log in
CSE Bulletin: CSE - Dealer Withdrawal - Virtu Financial Canada ULC

08/27/2021 | 09:20pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) CSE has received notice from Virtu Financial Canada ULC ("VFC") of VFC's intention to terminate its status as a Dealer effective at the close of business of August 31, 2021.

Virtu Financial Canada ULC traded under broker code 212.

Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (“VIC”) remains a member of IIROC and the CIPF and a registrant under the Securities Act (Ontario). This change to Virtu Financial Canada ULC (212) does not affect the status of Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (014) as a Dealer (CSE).

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
