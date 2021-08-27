Log in
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - ApartmentLove Inc. (APLV)

08/27/2021 | 09:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 août/August 2021) The common shares of ApartmentLove Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

ApartmentLove Inc.'s principal business is promoting residential rental homes and apartments for rent to prospective renters seeking rental accommodations of generally not less than one calendar year via the internet through operating www.apartmentlove.com and providing promotional services to paying landlords in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere around the world.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'ApartmentLove Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

L'activité principale d'ApartmentLove Inc. est de promouvoir des maisons et des appartements locatifs résidentiels à louer auprès de locataires potentiels à la recherche d'un logement locatif d'au moins une année civile via Internet via l'exploitation de www.apartmentlove.com et la fourniture de services promotionnels aux propriétaires payants au Canada, aux États-Unis et ailleurs dans le monde.

Issuer/Émetteur: ApartmentLove Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): APLV
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 39 644 951
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 6 623 261
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie
CUSIP: 03750A 20 2
ISIN: CA 03750A 20 2 0
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 30 août/August 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for APLV. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


