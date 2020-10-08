Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CBDX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 octobre/October 2020) - The common shares of Canbud Distribution Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Issuer is an early stage Canadian science and technology based vertically integrated global cannabis and hemp cannabinoids (“CBD”) clone to consumer company. The Issuer, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licenses for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid based products on leased lands located in McKellar, Ontario, Kettleby, Ontario and Lakefield, Ontario. Each hemp licence allows the growing and harvesting of hemp CBD flowers for processing into CBD and other cannabinoids extracts.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Canbud Distribution Corporation ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

L'émetteur est un cannabis mondial intégré verticalement basé sur la science et la technologie clone de cannabinoïdes de chanvre («CBD») à une entreprise de consommation. L'Émetteur, à travers ses filiales, détient trois licences de chanvre aux fins de fournir le marché avec cannabidiol médicinal et de bien-être et autres produits à base de cannabinoïdes sur des terres louées situées en McKellar, Ontario, Kettleby, Ontario et Lakefield, Ontario. Chaque licence de chanvre permet la culture et récolte de fleurs de chanvre CBD pour transformation en CBD et d'autres extraits de cannabinoïdes.

Issuer/Émetteur: Canbud Distribution Corporation
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CBDX
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 38 288 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 137333 10 0
ISIN: CA 137333 10 0 0
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 9 octobre/October 2020
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency ULC

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CBDX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pPRIMO WATER CORP /CN/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Secures Ensurity's Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
AQ
05:23pGOLDBERG JONES : Attorney Joseph Waters Becomes a Certified Family Law Specialist
PR
05:23pWISeKey Secures Ensurity's Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
GL
05:20pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Wwe® to report third quarter 2020 results
PU
05:20pSHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP : oration (SHRG) Featured by Transformation Capital
AQ
05:20pNORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION : Announces $325M Upsized & Extended Credit Facility
PU
05:20pCWA Exposes AT&T's Failures on Broadband and Good Jobs
PU
05:20pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Names Douglas M. Steenland to its Board of Directors
PU
05:20pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fluidigm Corporation - FLDM
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : The H Factor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group