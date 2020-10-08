CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CBDX)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 octobre/October 2020) - The common shares of Canbud Distribution Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Issuer is an early stage Canadian science and technology based vertically integrated global cannabis and hemp cannabinoids (“CBD”) clone to consumer company. The Issuer, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licenses for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid based products on leased lands located in McKellar, Ontario, Kettleby, Ontario and Lakefield, Ontario. Each hemp licence allows the growing and harvesting of hemp CBD flowers for processing into CBD and other cannabinoids extracts.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Canbud Distribution Corporation ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

L'émetteur est un cannabis mondial intégré verticalement basé sur la science et la technologie clone de cannabinoïdes de chanvre («CBD») à une entreprise de consommation. L'Émetteur, à travers ses filiales, détient trois licences de chanvre aux fins de fournir le marché avec cannabidiol médicinal et de bien-être et autres produits à base de cannabinoïdes sur des terres louées situées en McKellar, Ontario, Kettleby, Ontario et Lakefield, Ontario. Chaque licence de chanvre permet la culture et récolte de fleurs de chanvre CBD pour transformation en CBD et d'autres extraits de cannabinoïdes.

Issuer/Émetteur: Canbud Distribution Corporation Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CBDX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 38 288 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 137333 10 0 ISIN: CA 137333 10 0 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 9 octobre/October 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency ULC

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CBDX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com