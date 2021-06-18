CSE Bulletin: New Listing - EEE Exploration Corp. (EEE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 juin/June 2021) The common shares of EEE Exploration Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

EEE Exploration Corp is a gold exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and development of assets in Northern Québec and Ontario, Canada. Golden Moon Property, Northern Quebec - The Company is party to a property option agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Golden Moon Property comprised of 10 mineral claims located in the Province of Quebec. NW Abitibi Project, Ontario – The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the NW Abitibi Project comprised of 63 mineral claims totaling 1,323 hectares located in the Province of Ontario.

Les actions ordinaires de EEE Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

EEE Exploration Corp est une société en phase d'exploration aurifère engagée dans l'exploration et le développement d'actifs dans le Nord du Québec et de l'Ontario, Canada. Propriété Golden Moon, Nord du Québec - La Société est partie à une convention d'option de propriété pour acquérir jusqu'à 80 % d'intérêt dans la propriété Golden Moon composée de 10 claims miniers situés dans la province de Québec. Projet NW Abitibi, Ontario – La Société a l'option d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans le projet NW Abitibi composé de 63 claims miniers totalisant 1 323 hectares situés dans la province de l'Ontario.

Issuer/Émetteur: EEE Exploration Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EEE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 18 261 215 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 590 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 26844X 10 2 ISIN: CA 26844X 10 2 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 21 juin/June 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for EEE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com