CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Forte Minerals Corp. (CUAU)

01/20/2022 | 03:20pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 janvier/January 2022) The common shares of Forte Minerals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Forte Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. The team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies. This combination of expertise accelerates the extensive connections to projects and financing.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Forte Minerals Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Forte Minerals Corp. est une société d'exploration canadienne engagée à maximiser la valeur actionnariale par l'acquisition, l'exploration, la découverte et le développement de projets de cuivre et d'or au Pérou. L'équipe est composée de professionnels dévoués et qualifiés qui cumulent 215 années d'expérience dans l'exploration et l'exploitation minière dans les Amériques et 60 années combinées de gestion réussie de sociétés ouvertes. Cette combinaison d'expertise accélère les connexions étendues aux projets et au financement.

Issuer/Émetteur: Forte Minerals Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CUAU
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 36 761 919
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 20 035 351
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 34962J 10 3
ISIN: CA 34962J 10 3 0
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
IPO Price/Prix: $0.30/0.30$
Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 21 janvier/January 2022
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 25 janvier/January 2022
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CUAU. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
HOT NEWS