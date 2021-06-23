CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (LEXT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 juin/June 2021) The common shares of Lexston Life Sciences Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (“Lexston”) is a Canadian biotechnology company providing cannabis testing and research services. Lexston is also in the process of securing licensing under the exemptions prescribed by section 56 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) to enable the expansion of its services into the psychedelic industry with an initial focus on the detection and quantification of psychedelic molecules in the lab and point of care. Lexston intends to develop and validate methods for standardized manufacturing of plant derived psychedelics in support of burgeoning trials in the field of mental health and wellness.

Les actions ordinaires de Lexston Life Sciences Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (« Lexston ») est une société canadienne de biotechnologie qui fournit des services d'analyse et de recherche sur le cannabis. Lexston est également en train d'obtenir une licence en vertu des exemptions prescrites par l'article 56 de la Loi réglementant certaines drogues et autres substances (Canada) afin de permettre l'expansion de ses services dans l'industrie psychédélique avec un accent initial sur la détection et la quantification des molécules psychédéliques dans le laboratoire et le point de service. Lexston a l'intention de développer et de valider des méthodes pour la fabrication standardisée de psychédéliques dérivés de plantes à l'appui d'essais en plein essor dans le domaine de la santé mentale et du bien-être.

Issuer/Émetteur: Lexston Life Sciences Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LEXT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 49 968 260 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 20 843 260 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences Biologiques CUSIP: 52978A 10 6 ISIN: CA 52978A 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 25 juin/June 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mai/May Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LEXT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com