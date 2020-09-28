Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSI Declares $0.25 Per Share Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on December 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

“This quarter’s dividend of $0.25 per share represents a 19.1% increase in the cash dividend paid compared with the same quarter of last year,” stated Chairman and CEO Steven A. Powless. “This year also marks CSI’s 49th consecutive year of building shareholder value through increases in our cash dividend. We are pleased to return a portion of our capital to our shareholders through our quarterly cash dividend and expect to fund the increased dividend with existing cash and cash flow from operations. In addition, we remain focused on using our strong financial position and cash flow to invest in CSI’s technology, infrastructure and people to support our continued growth.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially.

Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting CSI’s operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices; (ii) risk factors affecting the financial services information technology industry generally including, but not limited to, cybersecurity risks that may result in increased costs for us to protect against the risks, as well as liability or reputational damage to CSI in the event of a breach of our security; (iii) risk factors affecting the United States economy generally including without limitation acts of terrorism, military actions including war, and viral epidemics and pandemics that alter human behaviors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations and financial results; (iv) increasing domestic and international regulation imposing burdensome requirements regarding the privacy of consumer data especially consumer financial transaction data of which CSI possesses substantial quantities; and (v) other factors discussed in CSI's Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, news releases and other documents posted from time to time on the OTCQX website (www.otcmarkets.com), including without limitation, the description of the nature of CSI's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or OTC Markets Group, Inc., CSI undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this report beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in CSI's expectations, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aINTER PIPELINE : to acquire Milk River pipeline in swap deal with Plains
AQ
08:12aRUBIUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aIndustry's First Financial Service Model Oriented to "Intelligent Things", SPD Bank and Huawei Release Bank of Things White Paper
PR
08:12aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Back License to Operate in London After Yearslong Battle -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:11aCOMFORT AND SURPRISE : Two English High Court Decisions Of Note Concerning Legal Professional Privilege
AQ
08:11aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : OFAC Penalizes Communications Systems Exporter For Sudan Sales And Related Services
AQ
08:10aPANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aSYSCO : Cutting Edge Solutions Provide On-Trend Products to Help Foodservice Operators Entice Patrons Eager to Dine Out
PU
08:10aVERMÖGENSVERWALTER-FORUM : presentation of Baader Europe Research Portal
EQ
08:10aAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Agreement to Sell Run-off Lloyd's-based Insurer, Neon
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group