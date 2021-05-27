CSI Launches Digital Document Solution to Transform Customer Communications for Banks and Regulated Organizations

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announces the launch of CSI InfoSlips, a globally deployed, digital document engagement solution that transforms the statement and customer communication experience. The new offering enables regulated organizations such as financial institutions, insurance providers and healthcare companies to consume a wide array of data through a modern, open platform, allowing them to turn traditional customer statements and documents into interactive digital experiences.

As consumer expectations for financial statements and notices shift toward digital, CSI InfoSlips reimagines these required documents for the digital age, enabling organizations to deliver exponentially greater value to their customers. The comprehensive, public cloud-hosted solution integrates with a company’s existing systems, and provides relevant, on-demand information and interactivity to customers, thereby improving their experience, enhancing digital engagement and reducing call center inquiries for organizations that regularly send statements of record and notification documents to their customers.

“Consumers want digital communications that are clear, relevant and capable of anticipating their needs,” said Kurt Guenther, group president, CSI Business Solutions. “CSI InfoSlips enables companies to guide the customer journey with interactive statements and communications that provide contextualized information, along with offers that grow the relationship. We are excited to provide a solution for our customers to transform their statement services from a line-item cost into an engaging revenue channel.”

CSI InfoSlips joins the company’s full suite of secure digital and print document services that provide a wide range of solutions for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, including custom design of digital and printed statements, statement targeted marketing, print and mail fulfillment and document storage and retrieval.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

