CSI Partners with Hawthorn River to Provide Digital Loan Origination Solution

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has partnered with Hawthorn River to offer community banks a digital loan origination solution that streamlines workflows and automates manual lending processes for consumer and commercial loans.

Hawthorn River Lending is an end-to-end digital loan origination platform providing a single-point solution that processes a wide range of loan types and offers a vast array of automated features. In addition, the platform optimizes compliance through real-time monitoring, data validation and alerting.

“Working with Hawthorn River enhances our ability to serve community banks at a time when consumers and businesses alike are counting on their financial institutions for crucial lending support,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, CSI’s group president of Enterprise Banking. “This partnership will yield a digital lending platform that improves efficiency, automates compliance and, most importantly, fosters long-lasting customer relationships.”

Hawthorn River offers deep integration with CSIbridge, CSI’s open application programming interface (API) platform that allows banks and third-party providers to securely access data for ancillary services, which further enhances productivity through real-time data inquiries and single-click booking from within the integrated loan solution.

“Partnering with CSI is a significant milestone in our journey to helping community bankers stay ahead of the digital curve and improve operational efficiencies,” said Jon Rigsby, co-founder and CEO of Hawthorn River. “CSI customers can now benefit from an integrated loan origination solution that streamlines the consumer and commercial lending processes from initial application through booking, including the ability to book loans on CSI from Hawthorn River Lending.”

About Hawthorn River

Hawthorn River is community banking software designed by community bankers. Our mission is to position community banks to remain competitive and independent in a rapidly consolidating industry. From streamlining the end-to-end lending process to automating specific steps along the way, Hawthorn River helps community banks increase productivity, reduce regulatory risk and elevate the borrower experience. For information, visit www.hawthornriver.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005079/en/